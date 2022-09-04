REPORT: Butler Joins Knicks Staff

On Sunday, the New York Knicks acquired former West Virginia forward, and Newark, NJ, native Da'Sean Butler as the team's video coordinator, according to the Final Fourcast.

Butler recently jumped into the coaching ranks, beginning his journey at Wheeling University in February of 2021 before leaping into the NBA's G-League in October of the same year.

Butler became a household name in West Virginia following his illustrious Mountaineer career, highlighted by six game winners during his senior season.

In the 2010 Big East Tournament, Butler delivered daggers to Cincinnati in the quarterfinals and to Georgetown in the championship game and capturing the first Big East Championship in program history.

Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Butler averaged double figures all four years at West Virginia, averaging 14.3 points per game and is only the third player in Mountaineer history to reach over 2,000 points in their career (2,095) joining Jerry West (2,309) and Hot Rod Hundley (2,180).

Butler was drafted by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft (42nd overall). He was later picked up by the San Antonio Spurs' D-League affiliate before playing overseas.

