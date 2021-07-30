Sports Illustrated home
REPORT: Mazzulla to Lead Celtics Summer Team

Former West Virginia guard Joe Mazzulla continues to climbe the NBA coaching ranks
Multiple reports out of Boston have stated that former West Virginia guard Joe Mazulla will be the head coach of the Celtics' Summer League team.

Following his career at WVU, Mazzulla joined Glenville State as an assistant in September of 2011 before joining Jarred Calhoun staff at Fairmont State from 2013 through 2016. He then took an opportunity as an assistant in the NBA G League for the Maine Red Claws prior to taking over the head coaching job at Fairmont State in 2017. After the 2019 season, he joined Brad Stevens' staff in Boston. He was recently a candidate for the head coaching position when Stevens stepped down and took over as GM in early June but was retained as an assistant under Ime Udoka.

Mazzulla averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 assists during his Mountaineer career (2007-2011) and was an intricate part of integrating John Beilein's group to the Bob Huggins era, most notably teaching Huggins the success behind the 1-3-1 zone defense under Beilein. Additionally, he was a key member of the 2010 Big East Tournament Championship and Final Four run. 

