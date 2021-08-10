Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

REPORT: Miles McBride Signs Mult-Year Deal with the Knicks

Former West Virginia guard Deuce McBride signs his first NBA contract
Author:
Publish date:

Per Bobby Marks of ESPN, the New York Knicks signed rookie guard Miles "Deuce" McBride to a three-year deal with the first two years guaranteed, and year three is a team option. McBride stands to make 1.8 million in his second year, and according to Spotrac, he will make just under a million dollars his rookie season. 

McBride has scored nine and 14 points, respectively, in his first two NBA Summer League games with the Knicks. 

He was drafted in the second round (36th overall) of the 2021 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. 

Aug 8, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Adams (8) keeps the ball away from New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center.

Aug 8, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Adams (8) keeps the ball away from New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center.

Last season, he led the Mountaineers in scoring (15.8 ppg), assists (4.9), steals (1.9), and three-point percentage (41.4%), earning Second Team All-Big 12 and an AP All-American Honorable Mention selection.

He became the 35th draft pick out of West Virginia and the first Mountaineer to be selected in the NBA Draft since Jevon Carter in 2018.

McBride and the Knicks are back in action Wednesday night versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 on ESPN2. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Aug 8, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Adams (8) keeps the ball away from New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center.
Mountaineers in the Pros

REPORT: Miles McBride Signs Mult-Year Deal with the Knicks

Neal Brown Day 5 Fall Camp 2021 Post Practice
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Fall Camp Day 5 Post Practice

Screen Shot 2021-08-10 at 3.06.13 PM
Football

Quick Hits: Improved Depth & Speed for WVU, Expectations for Sam Brown + Analysis of Corners, Bandits

Neal Brown
Football

West Virginia Receives Votes in the USA TODAY Preseason Top 25

Screen Shot 2021-08-10 at 9.41.13 AM
Football

Neal Brown Provides Update on Absence of RB Jaylen Anderson

USATSI_16430901_168388579_lowres
Football

Nick Saban Reflects on Bobby Bowden's Call to Bring Him to WVU

Jarret Doege (2), Doug Nester (72)
Football

Doug Nester Details his Early Recruitment and the Decision to Transfer to WVU

USATSI_16537413_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Miles McBride Has Efficient Shooting Performance vs Pacers