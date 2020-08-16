Rhule on Will Grier: "I Think His Best Football is Ahead of Him"

This offseason has been chaotic for NFL teams who are having to deal with players opting out due to the pandemic, from players testing positive, strategically practicing in certain groups and so forth. Chaos, however, is not new to second-year quarterback and former West Virginia star Will Grier.

Last season as a rookie, Grier watched his Carolina Panthers crumble week after week following the injury of then-starting quarterback Cam Newton. There was a tremendous amount of discussion and uncertainty about Newton's future with the team that carried clear into March. Aside from the tension centered around Cam Newton, Grier also saw his first NFL head coach, Ron Rivera, be relieved of his duties at the tail end of the regular season.

Quarterback controversy, a coaching staff overhaul, and a pandemic have all taken place in Grier's first year plus in the NFL - welcome to the league, Will.

Despite the pandemic forcing the Panthers to alter many of their plans, new head coach Matt Rhule has liked what he has seen from the former Mountaineer gunslinger through the first few days of practice.

"I thought Will had a nice day today. I think with a completely new system and no OTA's or anything, the first couple days things can be swimming for the quarterbacks, but I think Will has done a nice job - had a big play today. He's another guy that I just want to get really comfortable and I want him to kind of work through the system, the offensive checks, the mic points and then when the time comes, when he's comfortable, we'll really see what he can do. I had a chance to play against him in college and I've always had a lot of respect for who he is and I think his best football is ahead of him."

Grier is expected to compete for the Panthers' backup role with former XFL star P.J. Walker, as Teddy Bridgewater will take over the reigns of the offense. The backups for Carolina over the last several years have not performed particularly well and with Bridgewater having a past with injuries, it will be vital for Grier and Walker to be prepared to check into the game at any moment.

