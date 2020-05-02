Rookie Mountaineers That Fit in Well with Their New Teams

In what was the inaugural virtual NFL draft, the league announced that 55 million fans tuned in last week. Among those 55 million were Mountaineer football fans curious to see which organization would house the draft class of the 2020 Mountaineers in the Pro's.

Ex-WVU defensive back and XFL'er Kenny Robinson saw his lifelong dream come true in the fifth round, when the Carolina Panthers drafted him 152nd overall. The 6' 7" "short armed" traditional offensive lineman Colton McKivitz fell immediately after Robinson at pick 153 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Four other Mountaineers found homes as undrafted free agents - Keith Washington to the Saints, Hakeem Bailey to the Chiefs, George Campbell to the Jets and Josh Norwood to the Seahawks.

Amongst the now six present day Mountaineers in the Pro's, which of them fit in best with their new respective teams?

3.) George Campbell

This could come off as the unpopular opinion, but I am comfortable placing Campbell here for various reasons. If the bossman Neal Brown saying "all he does is catch touchdowns" isn't enough evidence for you then nothing will be. Don't let his lack of production deter you. Campbell dealt with shaky quarterback play and a young inexperienced offensive line for the majority of the season.

He still found ways to make plays and essentially only scored touchdowns taking 7 of his 19 catches to the end zone. Campbell, like all undrafted free agents, will be facing an uphill battle just to make the team. However, with limited talent at the wide receiver position, Campbell might just do that. His route running ability and special teams play, with his size and speed will allow him to have the opportunity to make the final roster.

2.) Colton McKivitz

With the retirement of Joe Staley and the 49ers need for a young potential filled offensive line prospect, McKivitz should find a home in San Fransisco. I love the team and I love the fit. While pundits expressed concern about his relatively short arms, the former WVU lineman found a solid home in round five.

Aside from his personal talent, McKivitz went to a team that has a young and brilliant head coach in Kyle Shanahan. San Fransisco offensive line coach John Benton is a great coach and will enjoy helping McKivitz flourish.

1.) Kenny Robinson

Kenny Robinson has no skeletons hidden in his closet in Morgantown. He was open with the situation that transpired academically, held himself accountable and got to work. Now he has an amazing opportunity to thrive in Carolina.

Just looking at the Panthers' draft it's evident they favored the secondary. However, the safety room isn't loaded with jaw dropping talent and Robinson will take advantage of that. He is athletically gifted, has a chip on his shoulder and is hungry.

What was your favorite addition to the Mountaineers in the Pro's draft class of 2020? Let us know in the comment section below.

