Sags Joins Best Virginia

West Virginia's all-time shot-blocker Sagaba Konate joins Best Virginia
On Monday, the Final Fourcast announced that former Mountaineer shot-blocker Sagaba Konate will join the West Virginia men's basketball alumni team, Best Virginia, to compete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) for the 

The winner takes all cash prize is one million dollars.

Konate is the all-time leading shot blocker for the West Virginia basketball program with 191 career blocks. He tied D'or Fisher for a game-high nine blocked shots and came in second behind Fisher, ending his sophomore campaign with 116.

During his two-and-a-half-year career, Konate averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.4 rebounds per game. 

Best Virginia will kick off The Basketball Tournament on July 17th at the Charleston Civic Center.

Dates and Location:

Weekend 1

July 16-20 Wichita, KS

July 17-21 Charleston, WV

Weekend 2

July 23-27 Columbus, OH

July 24-28, Illinois

TBT Championship

July 31- August 3 Dayton, OH

