OFFICIAL: 49ers Sign Kevin White to Practice Squad

Schuyler Callihan

Shortly after being cut by the San Francisco 49ers, former West Virginia star wide receiver Kevin White was placed on the team's practice squad. He and fellow Mountaineer Tavon Austin signed with the team back in mid-August, but Austin will be out for the season with a knee injury.

The 49ers' decision to cut White and leave him off of the team's initial 53-man roster was not all that surprising considering White has dealt with a multitude of injuries since entering the league, which has hindered him from being able to live up to his first round selection.

As Caleb Wygal of WVUPros mentioned, White could still play in the Niners season opener next Sunday per the new NFL rules.

White has only appeared in 14 games since leaving West Virginia in 2014, hauling in only 25 receptions for 285 yards and zero touchdowns. Should he finally stay healthy, look for White to get a chance at some point this season to be activated on the Niners roster.

