Simmons Signs with CFL Team
Former West Virginia receiver TJ Simmons continuing his football career in the CFL
On Monday, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League announced the signing of former West Virginia receiver TJ Simmons.
Simmons spent three seasons as West Virginia, hauling in 86 receptions for 1,197 yards and nine touchdowns during his Mountaineer career after spending one season at Alabama.
The Birmingham, Alabama native went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft but signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before releasing Simmons during training camp.
