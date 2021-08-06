Sports Illustrated home
Sunahara Returns to Miami

The former WVU long snapper re-signs with the Dolphins
On Friday, the Miami Dolphins announced the signing of former West Virginia long snapper Rex Sunahara after being released by the organization two weeks ago.

The 2019 Patrick Mannely Finalist signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent early in the 2020 preseason before being cut just days later. Then, he worked out with the Pittsburgh Steelers later in the preseason prior to linking back up with the Dolphins practice squad in November, finishing the season with the franchise. 

Sunahara was a three-time letterman while at West Virginia, appearing in 25 games. 

