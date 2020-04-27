MountaineerMaven
Taking a Look at What the Future Holds For Colton McKivitz in San Francisco

Christopher Hall

In the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft, the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers selected Big 12 Conferences’ Co-Offensive lineman of the year, West Virginia offensive lineman Colton McKivitz.

Heading into the 2019 season, the 49ers offensive line was a question mark, filled with uncertainty and youth in the interior of the unit. Nonetheless, behind the veteran leadership of left tackle Joe Staley, San Francisco was second in the league in rushing at 144.1 yards per game.

Staley decided to officially retire after 14 seasons on Saturday, but San Francisco general manager John Lynch quickly filled the void acquiring seven-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins to sure up the left side.

Mike McGlinchey started at right tackle last season, and being that McKivitz took over at left tackle in the 2016 opener against Missouri for an injured Yodny Cajuste then moving over to right tackle for two years before moving back to left tackle his senior year after the departure of now New England Patriot Yondy Cajuste, where does McKivitz fit in?

According to Grant Cohn of All49ers.com, McKivitz is expected to be in the mix to start at right guard. “I believe the plan is for him to compete to start at right guard," said Cohn. “The 49ers released their starter of the past-two seasons -- Mike Person. So, McKivitz will compete with Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton to be the 49ers' starting right guard in 2020.”

Compton started five games at right guard for the Jets in 2019 while Daniel Brunskill started seven games for the 49ers and receiving 45% of the snaps last season.

Although McKivitz showed his versatility moving from right tackle to left tackle and didn’t give up a sack or a negative play his senior season, he also played a couple of handful of snaps at guard his junior and senior seasons.

