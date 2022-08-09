Tarik Phillip Signs Pro Deal in Great Britain

WVU Men's Basketball alumnus Tarik Phillip signed a deal to play with the British Basketball League's London Lions on Tuesday.

Phillip spent last season abroad with the San Pablo Burgos, out of Burgos, Spain. The guard has also played in Italy, Turkey, Israel, and Hungary. This move marks his first to the British Isles, and his eastern-most European expansion.

His signing comes not long after former Wisconsin forward Sam Dekker also joined the Lions' roster, on Aug. 7. The Lions are coming off a 16-11 season in 2021; this season's action begins Sept. 23 at the Sheffield Sharks.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett