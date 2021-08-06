Sports Illustrated home
REPORT: Tavon Austin Finds a New Home

The former WVU star is heading to the AFC South
According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Tavon Austin is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Austin is entering his ninth season in the NFL and sits with 2,006 career receiving yards on 220 receptions and 15 touchdowns to go along with 1,340 rushing yards and 10 TD's.

Austin finished his career setting WVU program records with 288 catches, 3,413 yards, to go with 29 touchdowns (3rd) while rushing for 1,033 yards, six rushing TDs, and holds the program record with Shawn Terry with four kickoff returns for TDs, and had one punt return TD).

He is a two-time All-American and earned First Team All-Big East in 2011 and All-Big 12 in 2012. Also, winning the Paul Hornung trophy in 2012 as an all-purpose performer. 

