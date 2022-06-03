Tavon Austin Finds a new Home

Former West Virginia playmaker Tavon Austin announced on his Instagram he inked a deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Austin spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he appeared in 13 games, started three, and hauled in 24 receptions for 213 yards, averaging 8.9 yards per reception, also scored his first touchdown in two years. He also rushed for 21 yards on three carries.

Dec 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tavon Austin (7) gains yards after a catch against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Entering his 10th season in the NFL, Austin sits with 2,239 career receiving yards on 244 receptions and 16 touchdowns to go along with 1,361 rushing yards and 10 TD's.

Austin finished his career setting WVU program records with 288 catches, 3,413 yards, to go with 29 touchdowns (3rd) while rushing for 1,033 yards, six rushing TDs, and holds the program record with Shawn Terry with four kickoff returns for TDs and had one punt return TD).

He is a two-time All-American and earned First Team All-Big East in 2011 and All-Big 12 in 2012. Also, winning the Paul Hornung trophy in 2012 as an all-purpose performer.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly