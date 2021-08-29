August 29, 2021
Tavon Austin Sidelined for the Final Preseason Game

The former West Virginia receiver is day-to-day following quad injury
Author:
Publish date:

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Tavon Austin will not play in the final preseason game. On Thursday, the former West Virginia highlight reel suffered a quad injury after hauling in a pass from rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

There was speculation out of Jacksonville early in the week that Austin may see time in the backfield following rooking running back Travis Etienne Jr suffered a season-ending foot injury.

Austin has eight receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown in the first two preseason games and has two punt returns for 16 yards. 

Austin is entering his ninth season in the NFL and sits with 2,006 career receiving yards on 220 receptions and 15 touchdowns to go along with 1,340 rushing yards and 10 TD's.

Austin finished his career setting WVU program records with 288 catches, 3,413 yards, to go with 29 touchdowns (3rd) while rushing for 1,033 yards, six rushing TDs, and holds the program record with Shawn Terry with four kickoff returns for TDs, and had one punt return TD).

He is a two-time All-American and earned First Team All-Big East in 2011 and All-Big 12 in 2012. Also, winning the Paul Hornung trophy in 2012 as an all-purpose performer. 

