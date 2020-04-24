Tavon Austin's Days in Dallas Appear to be Numbered

Last night during the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys made a flashy, yet interesting pick by selecting Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys already have Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup as top options in the passing game and adding Lamb to that group makes it an extremely dangerous offense with a plethora of weapons.

Does the addition of Lamb mean that former West Virginia star Tavon Austin will be playing elsewhere in 2020? According to SI.com's Cowboys reporter, Mike Fisher, that seems to be the case.

"Yes. The kid talked about having the jersey No. 10, that was a sign from CeeDee Lamb. Also, it's so weird that the new special teams coach, Bones Fossil, hasn't gotten him signed up already," Fisher told Mountaineer Maven. "A bunch of these shelf guys...guys on the third and fourth shelf of free agency know they're going to have to wait until after the draft. So, I guess I wouldn't close the books entirely on him, but the cupboard seems pretty full here now."

Austin was a guy that Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones was excited about when he first signed with the team and seemed like he was dedicated to finding ways for him to get involved in the offense. Unfortunately, things didn't pan out and according to Fisher, the Cowboys never utilized his skillset.

"He's great in the receivers room. Played hurt. I think this team never figured out how to use him. They made up some dumb name for his position - 'WebBack' - and that's as far as it went."



As for where Austin will be suiting up in 2020, well, it's anyone's guess as of right now, but it seems like his time in Dallas has come to an end.