Taz Sherman, Derek Culver Selected in 1st Round of NBA G-League Draft

After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft back in June, former West Virginia guard Taz Sherman was selected in the first round (19th overall) of the NBA's G-League Draft by the Long Island Nets.

Sherman spent three season at West Virginia and earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors in his final year with the Mountaineers, leading the team in scoring averaging 17.7 points per game to go along with three rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Sherman's former teammate, Derek Culver, was also taken in the first round (26th) of the G-League Draft by the Delaware Blue Coats. Culver left WVU a year early to head to the professional ranks but went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. He was picked up by the Indiana Pacers as an undrafted free agent and was assigned to Indiana's G-League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Unfortunately, he was waived before the season started.

