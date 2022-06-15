Skip to main content

Taz Sherman Participates in Pre-Draft Workout with the Charlotte Hornets

Another chance for Taz to show off his talents.

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman will be participating in a pre-draft workout Wednesday with the Charlotte Hornets.

Sherman will be joined by Marcus Bingham (Michigan State), Javon Freeman-Liberty (DePaul), Makur Maker (Sydney Kings/Australia), Ikenna Ndugba (Greensboro Swarm/NBA G League), and Payton Willis (Minnesota).

This marks the third NBA workout for Sherman, who recently worked out for the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks. 

The Hornets have the 13th, 15th, and 45th picks in this year's draft.

