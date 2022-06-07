Skip to main content

Taz Sherman Participates in Washington Wizards Pre-Draft Workout

Another NBA team brings in the former Mountaineer guard.

The 2022 NBA Draft is just a couple of weeks away and in the meantime, NBA teams are bringing in several draft-eligible prospects to participate in workouts to get an up-close, in-person evaluation.

Last week, former West Virginia guard Taz Sherman attended a workout with the Atlanta Hawks, who have the 14th and 44th overall picks in this year's draft. Today, he earned another opportunity as he participated in a pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

The Wizards hold the 10th and 54th picks in the draft.

