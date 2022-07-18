Teyvon Myers Returns to Best Virginia

The Final Fourcast announced the return of former West Virginia University men's basketball guard Teyvon Myers to the WVU alumni team Best Virginia on Monday. Myers has been with the team since 2019.

"Teyvon brings the juice on whatever team he is on. He is one of the most energetic guys I have been around," said head Coach James Long. "He’s definitely one of the most elite scorers that I have played with or been around. All in all, he is a guy that is going to help us as a basketball player and from an energy standpoint. We are lucky to have 'Tey Dolla' join Best Virginia!"

Myers spent two years in Morgantown (2015-17) during the Press Virginia era, averaging 4.3 points and 1.0 assists per game, including a career-high 16 points in a win over Texas (January 14, 2017).

Best Virginia guard Teyvon Myers. Mike Lawrence/TBT

Following his senior year, Myers went on to play international basketball in 2018. The Brooklyn native started out in Sweden where he averaged 17.8 points per game in his rookie season. Myers went on to play in Germany and France before playing for Sopron KC in Hungary. This past season, Myers averaged 18.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

About Best Virginia

Best Virginia is led by General Manager and player John Flowers and represents men’s basketball alumni from West Virginia University. Kevin Jones, founding member of the team, is picking this year’s lineup.

About The Basketball Tournament (TBT)

The original home of the Elam Ending, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national exposure on ESPN, social media buzz and regional championships across the country - culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game.

Tickets are on sale now for the July 24-27 tournament at the Charleston Coliseum at thetournament.com/westvirginia.

Best Virginia Roster

G Juwan Saten

G Jaysean Paige

G Jamel Morris

G Teyvon Myers

G Jermaine Haley

F Kevin Jones

F John Flowers

F Devin Ebanks

F Tanner McGrew

