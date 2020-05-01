MountaineerMaven
The 3 Best Fits for Geno Smith in Free Agency

Schuyler Callihan

It's hard to believe that it will be coming up on eight years already since Geno Smith, Tavon Austin, and Stedman Bailey were lighting up the scoreboard in Morgantown and claimed the title of the best offense in the nation. 

So much has happened not only at West Virginia since their departure, but in their professional careers as well. This offseason, Tavon Austin and Geno Smith will be in search of a new contract as they both are unrestricted free agents. Earlier this week, we looked at the three best fits for Tavon Austin. Today, we look at which franchise could be the best suitor for the former Mountaineer gunslinger.

Seattle Seahawks

Returning to Seattle is not such a bad option as many would think. Yes, he would be backing up Russell Wilson, but at any moment he is only one play away from being the team's signal caller and is in an offense that he is already familiar with. On the plus side, Smith will have a winning roster surrounding him, both offensively and defensively. Should he get an extended look due to a Wilson injury, Smith could really garner some interest from other teams in the 2021 offseason.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow may be the "Tiger King", but is he going to be ready to take over as the team's starter from day one? History shows that most NFL teams like to enter the rookie quarterback a few weeks into the season and not right at the beginning. The Bengals just released Andy Dalton and the only other quarterback on the roster is Ryan Finley and let's be honest, Finley isn't the guy to help groom along a young quarterback, mainly because he is one himself and if it were between those two, Burrow would win the job outright. 

Jacksonville Jaguars

For whatever reason, the Jaguars don't seem all that sold on Gardner Minshew II and Geno Smith would be a near perfect fit for that offense. Regardless, Smith would be in a position to win the starting job and should he lose out, he still has a shot to earn it back with Minshew likely having a rather short leash.

Where do you think Geno Smith will end up in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

