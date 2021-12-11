The Chicago Bears Sign Bruce Irvin to the Active Roster

On Friday, outside linebacker Bruce Irvin signed with the Chicago Bears' active roster after placing Cassius Marsh on injured reserve. The former West Virginia University defensive end signed with the Bears practice squad on November 18 before making his debut Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals. He finished the afternoon with one solo tackle on 17 defensive snaps. It was the first action he'd seen since week two last season following a torn ACL.

Irvin re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks in April of 2020. Seattle drafted Irvin in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, spending four seasons with the organization before spending two and a half seasons in Oakland and finishing out the 2018 season in his hometown of Atlanta.

He spent a season in Carolina before returning to Seattle last year.

Irvin has accumulated 309 tackles, including 64 tackles for a loss and 52 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, and three interceptions in his 10th season in the NFL.

