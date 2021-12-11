The Chicago Bears Sign Bruce Irvin to the Active Roster

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    The Chicago Bears Promote Bruce Irvin to the Active Roster

    Former West Virginia edge rusher Bruce Irvin elevated to the Bears active roster
    On Friday, outside linebacker Bruce Irvin signed with the Chicago Bears' active roster after placing Cassius Marsh on injured reserve. The former West Virginia University defensive end signed with the Bears practice squad on November 18 before making his debut Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals. He finished the afternoon with one solo tackle on 17 defensive snaps. It was the first action he'd seen since week two last season following a torn ACL.

    Dec 29, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Bruce Irvin (55) on the field in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

    Irvin re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks in April of 2020. Seattle drafted Irvin in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, spending four seasons with the organization before spending two and a half seasons in Oakland and finishing out the 2018 season in his hometown of Atlanta. 

    He spent a season in Carolina before returning to Seattle last year. 

    Irvin has accumulated 309 tackles, including 64 tackles for a loss and 52 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, and three interceptions in his 10th season in the NFL. 

