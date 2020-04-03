MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Three Things you need to know about Kenny Robinson and the NFL

Anthony G. Halkias

After a year of change in Morgantown, junior safety Kenny Robinson found himself in a difficult situation after getting kicked out of WVU for violating a student conduct code. His options, limited, considering that in order to transfer, an athlete's academics play a pivotal role, forcing Robinson to go an unorthodox route entering the XFL Draft. 

From Morgantown to the St. Louis Battlehawks, Robinson has caught the attention of NFL scouts. In just five games with St. Louis, Robinson racked up 21 tackles and two interceptions. Now, here are three things that every Mountaineer fan needs to understand about the journeyman, Robinson and his NFL future. 

1.) He has an advantage over every defensive back in the draft... 

Robinson was the only NFL Draft-eligible player playing in the XFL this season, meaning that he has the experience that no other defensive back in the draft can possibly gather. No amount of reps or sets can add up to the NFL/XFL type of learning that Robinson got in the inaugural, but cut short, XFL season. The type of play that NFL scouts witnessed out of Robinson simply can not be compared with college players. 

2.) Several teams are VERY interested in Robinson...

Even during this unprecedented distraction that is the COVID-19 pandemic, writer for NJ.com, Mike Kaye reported that Robinson has been talking with NFL teams on the daily. The biggest takeaway, the severe level of interest for the former Mountaineer. Not only does it appear that Robinson will have a chance to be playing on Sundays, but also, a chance to make a household name for himself at the next level. 

3.) First Rounder???

This week, Pro Football Focus published a mock draft that featured the former Mountaineer, not just getting drafted, but going in the first round. The PFF mock draft had Robinson getting selected 27th overall to the Seattle Seahawks. While it is still expected that Robinson won't come off of the board until days two or three, this month has shown us all to always expect the unexpected. 

So, could Robinson go from a Mountaineer to a Battlehawk, to a Seahawk? Let us know in the comment section below. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter & check out my PODCAST:

Podcast - https://open.spotify.com/episode/5O1nq34LyKeEROjgRUz5q5

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Anthony G Halkias at @HALK_35

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What if Pat White Didn't Go Down vs Pitt in 2007?

Could West Virginia have a national title to their name had No. 5 not went down?

Schuyler Callihan

by

No.1 WVU cat

Gary Jennings is in a Good Position to be a Key Player for Dolphins

Gary Jennings could earn a starting role with the Miami Dolphins

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

Checking in on WVU Transfers and How They Performed in 2019

We look around the country and check-in on WVU transfers

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Makes Top 8 for Radford Grad Transfer

Bob Huggins looks to add to his 2020-21 roster with veteran player

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

WVU Basketball Recruiting Analysis: Isaac McKneely

A deep dive on the Poca native and Mountaineer target

Daniel Woods

Mountaineer Rewind: Mountaineers Dominate in Second Half Win Over Ranked Red Raiders

Will Grier and Mountaineers Outgun Texas Tech in 2017 Thriller

Zach Campbell

Jevon Carter's Four Best Games of His Sophomore NBA Season

Jevon Carter's role increased significantly this season, but what were his four best performances?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

WVU Signees Kedrian Johnson, Isaiah Cottrell Expect a Final Four Run in 2020-21

These guys see a deep run in March next year, do you?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mmaker2

WATCH: Mountaineer Maven All-Time WVU Basketball Draft

Members of our staff put together their all-time WVU hoops team

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

WVU Basketball Needed Gabe Osabuohien and He Delivered

Arkansas transfer graded out as one of the team's most important pieces

Daniel Woods

by

Mmaker2