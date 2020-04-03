Three Things you need to know about Kenny Robinson and the NFL

After a year of change in Morgantown, junior safety Kenny Robinson found himself in a difficult situation after getting kicked out of WVU for violating a student conduct code. His options, limited, considering that in order to transfer, an athlete's academics play a pivotal role, forcing Robinson to go an unorthodox route entering the XFL Draft.

From Morgantown to the St. Louis Battlehawks, Robinson has caught the attention of NFL scouts. In just five games with St. Louis, Robinson racked up 21 tackles and two interceptions. Now, here are three things that every Mountaineer fan needs to understand about the journeyman, Robinson and his NFL future.

1.) He has an advantage over every defensive back in the draft...

Robinson was the only NFL Draft-eligible player playing in the XFL this season, meaning that he has the experience that no other defensive back in the draft can possibly gather. No amount of reps or sets can add up to the NFL/XFL type of learning that Robinson got in the inaugural, but cut short, XFL season. The type of play that NFL scouts witnessed out of Robinson simply can not be compared with college players.

2.) Several teams are VERY interested in Robinson...

Even during this unprecedented distraction that is the COVID-19 pandemic, writer for NJ.com, Mike Kaye reported that Robinson has been talking with NFL teams on the daily. The biggest takeaway, the severe level of interest for the former Mountaineer. Not only does it appear that Robinson will have a chance to be playing on Sundays, but also, a chance to make a household name for himself at the next level.

3.) First Rounder???

This week, Pro Football Focus published a mock draft that featured the former Mountaineer, not just getting drafted, but going in the first round. The PFF mock draft had Robinson getting selected 27th overall to the Seattle Seahawks. While it is still expected that Robinson won't come off of the board until days two or three, this month has shown us all to always expect the unexpected.

So, could Robinson go from a Mountaineer to a Battlehawk, to a Seahawk? Let us know in the comment section below.

