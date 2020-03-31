MountaineerMaven
Kenny Robinson Projected as a First Round Pick by Pro Football Focus

Schuyler Callihan

The last few years have been a wild, crazy ride for former West Virginia star safety Kenny Robinson.

His mom was diagnosed with colon cancer, he was dismissed from the Mountaineers football program due to an academic violation of WVU' student code of conduct, entered the transfer portal, decided to tryout for the XFL instead of staying in college and now, could be the first XFL player ever drafted into the NFL.

According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson is not only going to be drafted, but will be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks with the 27th overall pick. 

"His acquisition would allow the Seahawks to play Quandre Diggs in the slot more than he did a season ago and get Seattle out of the base defense it played in more than any team in the NFL in 2019," said Eric Eager of Pro Football Focus.

Robinson has always had the talent to make it in the NFL. The problem for most scouts is that they want to see more. His college career was cut short due to his academic suspension, followed up by a shortened XFL season due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Nonetheless, what Robinson has been able to put on tape has been impressive. He's a ballhawking safety that can not only make plays deep down the field, but over the middle, on the perimeter and in the underneath passing game.

During his time with the St. Louis BattleHawks, he registered 21 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups. Through five weeks of the revamped league, he quickly became one of the league's most exciting players to watch on the defensive side of the ball. 

Although PFF tabs him as a potential first-rounder, expect Robinson to more than likely be selected on day two in rounds two or three. 

What round do you think Robinson will be selected in? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

