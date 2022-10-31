WATCH: Bruce Irvin Blows Up Giants Backfield

Bruce Irvin recently came out of retirement and returned to Seattle just weeks ago and made a huge impact with a big tackle for loss in the Seahawks 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) harasses New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

With the game tied at 13 early in the fourth quarter, the Giants were marching down the field and set up with first and 10 in Seahawks territory at the 29-yard line when Bruce Irvin knifed through the Giants offensive line laid a hit on quarterback Daniel Jones into running back Saquan Barkley on a toss play for an eight yard loss and New York settled ended up settling for a field goal to tie the game at 13.

Irvin finished the day with two tackles and a TFL, upping his total tackles to four on the season in just two games and the defense bowed up to hold the Giants off the board and to 62 total yards following the play while former WVU quarterback and Seattle signal-caller Geno Smith led the Seahawks to two touchdowns drives and the 27-13 victory.

