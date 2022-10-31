Geno and the Seahawks Win 3 Straight

Geno Smith tossed for 212 yards (23-34) and a pair of touchdowns in Seattle's 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) returns to the locker room following a 27-13 victory against the New York Giants at Lumen Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

After accumulating 45 yards of total offense and failing to reach midfield on the first three possessions of the afternoon, Smith led his Seahawks offense on a 15-play 69-yard drive, throwing for 51 yards on 7-10 passing, capped off with a three-yard touchdown pass in the back of the endzone to DK Metcalf. The former Mountaineer signal-caller keept the drive alive with a six-yard scamper before converting on fourth and two with a short completion to tight end Will Dissly to give the Seahawks a 7-10 lead.

Seattle would settle for a pair of field goals and held a three-point advantage before the Giants looked to take the lead early in the fourth quarter, moving the ball into Seahawks territory. However, a big hit in the backfield from former West Virginia standout Bruce Irvin for an eight-yard loss, stalling the drive and holding New York to a field goal.

With the game tied at 13, Smith quickly marches his offense down the field, going a perfect 5-5 for 75 yards and capping the drive with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett from 33-yards out and the Seahawks held a 20-13 advantage.

The WVU all-time passing leader took advantage of a muffed punt at the Seahawk 32-yard line, finding Noah Fant for 16-yards before Kenneth Walker III ran cut back, broke a pair of tackles for a 16-yard touchdown as the Seahawks move to 5-3 on the season and are on sole possession of first place in the NFC West.

