WATCH: David Sills Hauls in His First TD of the Preseason

New York Giants receiver David Sills grabs his first touchdown of the 2021 preseason

Former West Virginia star and current New York Giants receiver David Sills grabbed his first touchdown of the preseason Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns.

Midway through the fourth quarter, with the Giants down seven and facing a third and four from the Browns eight-yard line, Brian Lewerke, received the snap from the gun, took a step back tossed a back shoulder fade to Sills, who fought for position and snagged the ball for the touchdown.

He finished the game with 31 yards and a touchdown on three catches as the Giants fell to the Browns 17-13.

Sills has eight receptions for a team-leading 80 yards and a touchdown in the first two preseason games of the 2021 preseason.

