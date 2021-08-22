August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

WATCH: David Sills Hauls in His First TD of the Preseason

New York Giants receiver David Sills grabs his first touchdown of the 2021 preseason
Author:
Publish date:

Former West Virginia star and current New York Giants receiver David Sills grabbed his first touchdown of the preseason Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns. 

Midway through the fourth quarter, with the Giants down seven and facing a third and four from the Browns eight-yard line, Brian Lewerke, received the snap from the gun, took a step back tossed a back shoulder fade to Sills, who fought for position and snagged the ball for the touchdown. 

He finished the game with 31 yards and a touchdown on three catches as the Giants fell to the Browns 17-13. 

Sills has eight receptions for a team-leading 80 yards and a touchdown in the first two preseason games of the 2021 preseason. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

New York Giants wide receiver David Sills (84) catches a pass during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: David Sills Hauls in His First TD of the Preseason

Screen Shot 2021-08-22 at 1.17.30 PM
Recruiting

WVU RB Commit Has Big Night in Season Opener

Neal Brown
noncategorized

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

USATSI_16605406_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Will Grier Shines vs Ravens

Running Back Leddie Brown (4)
WVU Football

Leddie Brown's Overall Growth and 2021 Expectations

Screen Shot 2021-08-21 at 4.46.48 PM
Recruiting

WATCH: WVU Commit Aric Burton Records a Scoop & Score

USATSI_13137025_168388579_lowres
Area 304+

Inside Scoop: Tavon Austin's Chances of Making the Jaguars' Roster

Running back Leddie Brown (4)
Football

Will West Virginia Go Over or Under its Projected Win Total?