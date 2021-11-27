Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    WATCH: Deuce McBride Records His First NBA Bucket

    McBride's defense leads to his first NBA points
    In his sixth appearance on the season, New York Knicks rookie Miles "Deuce" McBride posted his first NBA points on Friday night. 

    The guard out of West Virginia checked into the game with four minutes remaining. In just under a minute of game action, McBride stole a Chris Paul pass intended for Devin Booker and raced to the other end for the layup.

    McBride finished the night going 1-5 from the field for two points, to go with his first career NBA rebound, assist and steal. 

    He has made one appearance for the G-League affiliate Westchester Knicks on Wednesday, November 17, where he registered  25 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals. 

    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
