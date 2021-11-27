WATCH: Deuce McBride Records His First NBA Bucket

In his sixth appearance on the season, New York Knicks rookie Miles "Deuce" McBride posted his first NBA points on Friday night.

The guard out of West Virginia checked into the game with four minutes remaining. In just under a minute of game action, McBride stole a Chris Paul pass intended for Devin Booker and raced to the other end for the layup.

McBride finished the night going 1-5 from the field for two points, to go with his first career NBA rebound, assist and steal.

He has made one appearance for the G-League affiliate Westchester Knicks on Wednesday, November 17, where he registered 25 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly