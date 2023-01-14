WATCH: Geno Smith Tosses 50-Yard TD

Geno Smith put his Seattle Seahawks up 14-13 over the San Franciso 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs after delivering a 50-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline to wide receiver DK Metcalf in the second quarter.

