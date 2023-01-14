Skip to main content

WATCH: Geno Smith Tosses 50-Yard TD

Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith delivers a dime to give the Seahawks the lead

Geno Smith put his Seattle Seahawks up 14-13 over the San Franciso 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs after delivering a 50-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline to wide receiver DK Metcalf in the second quarter.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (16)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: Oklahoma Wins 7th Straight Over WVU

By Schuyler Callihan
Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10) is fouled as he tries to shoot for two in the first half during a college basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Basketball

West Virginia Loses Fifth Straight

By Christopher Hall
DSC_8975
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs. Oklahoma

By Christopher Hall
DSC_8646
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_8710
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_8685
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Los Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton (65) attempts to block Irvin at left.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL: 2022 Regular Season Stats

By Jakob Janoski
Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) scrambles against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 18

By Jakob Janoski