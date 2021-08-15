Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: Kenny Robinson Jr. Picks off Sam Ehlinger (Again)

Former West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson Jr. picks off Sam Ehlinger in the preseason opener
Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson Jr. snared his first interception of the preseason, stepping in front of Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger (Texas). 

Early in the third and with the Colts facing a third and five, Ehlinger dropped back to pass as tight end Kylen Granson ran a crossing route, but there was not enough zip on the throw, and Robinson jumped on the ball for the interception. 

This is Robinson's second interception against Ehlinger. The two met in Morgantown while the two were freshmen. Texas made the trip to Morgantown in mid-November of 2017 in a showdown with will Grier and Co., a game most Mountaineer fans would like to forget. 

However, as a freshman, Kenny Robinson was able to keep West Virginia within striking distance, intercepting freshman Sam Ehlinger's pass deep in the red zone and returned it 94 yards for the touchdown. 

Oct 28, 2017; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Kenny Robinson (2) runs an interception back for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Milan Puskar Stadium
