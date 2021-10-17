WATCH: Kenny Robinson with the Scoop and Score

With the Carolina Panthers trailing 12-10 midway through the third quarter and the Minnesota Vikings punting from their own 24-yard line, linebacker Frankie Luvu rushed up the middle untouched, blocking the punt, and former West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson scooped it up and ran into the endzone for his first career NFL touchdown.

Robinson finished the day with one tackle and a touchdown as the Panthers fell short in overtime 34-28.

