    • October 17, 2021
    WATCH: Kenny Robinson with the Scoop and Score

    Former West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson records his first NFL touchdown
    With the Carolina Panthers trailing 12-10 midway through the third quarter and the Minnesota Vikings punting from their own 24-yard line, linebacker Frankie Luvu rushed up the middle untouched, blocking the punt, and former West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson scooped it up and ran into the endzone for his first career NFL touchdown.

    Robinson finished the day with one tackle and a touchdown as the Panthers fell short in overtime 34-28.

    Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson (27) celebrates with fullback Giovanni Ricci (45) after his score against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
