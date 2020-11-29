WATCH: Kwiatkoski Registers His First Sack of the Season

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker and Mountaineer Nick Kwiatkoski tallied his first sack of the season versus the Atlanta Falcons.

As Matt Ryan and the Falcon offense is threatening to extend their lead down, driving the ball just inside the red zone and facing a second and 10, Ryan dropped back to pass and rolled outside the pocket to buy some time before Kwiatkoski shot into the backfield and buried Ryan for the Raiders 12th sack of the season.

