WATCH: Kyzir White Intercepts Jets QB Zach Wilson

First impressions are everything in the world we live in, especially the football world.

Well, former WVU star Kyzir White made his first impression with the Philadelphia Eagles a good one by picking off Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson on Friday night in the team's first preseason game.

After spending the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, White hit free agency and signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Eagles earlier this offseason. Last season, White led the Chargers in tackles with 144 on the year. He also recorded seven tackles for loss, four QB hits, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and one sack.

White is projected to be the starting weakside linebacker in Philadelphia this season.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.