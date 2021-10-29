WATCH: Rasul Douglas Records Game-Winning Interception of Kyler Murray

Former West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas made the play of the game on Thursday night against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

The Packers were leading by three and had 2nd and goal at the five-yard line. If Arizona didn't reach the end zone to take the lead with less than 20 seconds left, they would have been able to kick a chip shot field goal to send it to overtime.

Instead, Rasul Douglas came down with an interception in the end zone to slam the door shut on the Cardinals, handing them their first loss of the season.

