Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search
WATCH: Tavon Austin Scores his First TD as a Jaguar

WATCH: Tavon Austin Scores his First TD as a Jaguar

Former West Virginia receiver Tavon Austin finds the endzone in his Jacksonville debut
Author:
Publish date:
Former West Virginia receiver Tavon Austin finds the endzone in his Jacksonville debut

On Saturday night, Tavon Austin made his debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars, finishing with four receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown in the franchise's preseason opener versus the Cleveland Browns.  

Austin grabbed his first catch as time was winding down in the first half, running down the seam the second quarter as quarterback Gardner Minshew stepped up and rifled it into the nine-year veteran, turning it upfield for a  23-yard gain. He got his second grab on the next play for 12 yards. 

The former Mountaineer put the Jaguars on the board to begin the fourth on a quick out from quarterback CJ Beathard.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Tavon Austin
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Tavon Austin Scores his First TD as a Jaguar

West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride (4) had a career-high 29 points in the win over No. 23 Kansas.
Mountaineers in the Pros

McBride Has Another Big Night Behind 16 First Half Points

Daikiel Shorts
Mountaineers in the Pros

Daikiel Shorts is Listed as one of the Top Young Coaches in the Country

Screen Shot 2021-08-14 at 7.45.19 AM
Recruiting

2022 DE Tomiwa Durojaiye Pushes Back Announcement

Neal Brown
Football

Brown Highlights Bright Spots & Areas That Need Cleaned up Following First Scrimmage

20210814_NealBrown
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Discusses the First Team Scrimmage of Fall Camp

Quarterback Jarrett Doege (2)
Football

Quick Hits: Some Good & Bad from WVU's First Scrimmage

Aug 13, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) defends against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Deuce and the Knicks Look to Bounce Back After Poor Shooting Performance