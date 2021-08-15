WATCH: Tavon Austin Scores his First TD as a Jaguar

On Saturday night, Tavon Austin made his debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars, finishing with four receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown in the franchise's preseason opener versus the Cleveland Browns.

Austin grabbed his first catch as time was winding down in the first half, running down the seam the second quarter as quarterback Gardner Minshew stepped up and rifled it into the nine-year veteran, turning it upfield for a 23-yard gain. He got his second grab on the next play for 12 yards.

The former Mountaineer put the Jaguars on the board to begin the fourth on a quick out from quarterback CJ Beathard.

