WATCH: Victor Scott Hits First Home Run as a Pro

Last month, West Virginia outfielder Victor Scott had his dream come true when he was selected in the fifth round (157th overall) by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

On Thursday night, he lived out another dream by collecting his first home run as a professional baseball player with the Palm Beach Cardinals.

Scott broke the WVU program record in stolen bases last season with a Big 12 Conference-high 38 stolen bases while also hitting a team-best 47 RBI and setting career-highs in batting average (.278), home runs (6), slugging percentage (.454), and doubles (17).

