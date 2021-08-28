WATCH: Will Grier Scrambles for 24-Yard TD

After going 0-2 on his first series early in the fourth quarter, Grier and the Panthers were facing a third and five at midfield. Grier rolled right and delivered a strike for 15 yards. An unnecessary roughness at the end of the play tacked on a there 15 yards.

On the following play from the Steelers 24-yard line, Grier to the snap from the gun, felt the pressure from the outside, stepped up in the pocket, and took off upfield, wiggling past former Penn State defensive back standout Lamont Wade and darted to the endzone for the 24-yard TD run.

Grier finished the game going 5-7 for 47 yards and a rushing touchdown.

