Wendell Smallwood Inks Deal with the Steelers

Christopher Hall

The Pittsburgh Steelers sign former West Virginia Mountaineer running back Wendell Smallwood to a one-year deal according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Smallwood spent the 2019 season with the Washington Football Team carrying the ball for 81 yards on 22 attempts and grabbing nine passes for 64 yards. 

After being drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Smallwood spent his first three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He is entering his fifth year in the NFL and after four seasons in the league, he's accumulated 1,383 total yards and seven touchdowns. 

As a group, the Steelers running backs rushed for 1,279 yards in 2019 ranking them 29th on the season. The rushing attack was led by James Connor (464) and Benny Snell Jr (426). Although Yates cited "training camp depth" for Smallwood, he had the potential to be a contributor for the Steelers. 

He will have an uphill battle. Aside from Snell and Connor, the Steelers have five other running backs on the roster in Jaylen Samuels, Anthony McFarland Jr, Trey Edmunds, Ralph Webb, and Kerrith Whyte. 

Smallwood led the Big 12 in rushing in 2015 with 1,519 yards and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. The mark placed him fourth on the all-time West Virginia season rushing list and his 2,462 career rushing yards put him ninth. 

