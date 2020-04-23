West Virginia Second in the Big 12 in NFL Draft Picks Since 2015

Since the 2015 NFL Draft, Oklahoma leads the Big 12 Conference in draft picks with 26, while West Virginia sits second with 17 including two first-round picks.

West Virginia’s draft picks in the last five drafts:

2019

Round 3

No. 100 Will Grier (Carolina Panthers)

No. 101 Yodny Cajuste (New England Patriots)

Round 4

No. 121 Trevon Wesco (New York Jets)

No. 122 Gary Jennings (Seattle Seahawks)

Round 6

No. 188 David Long (Tennessee Titans)

2018

Round 4

No. 119 Kyzir White (Los Angeles Chargers)

2017

Round 3

No. 99 Rasul Douglas (Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 4

No. 166 Shelton Gibson (Philadelphia Eagles)

2016

Round 1

No. 14 Karl Joseph (Oakland Raiders)

Round 3

No. 77 Daryl Worley (Carolina Panthers)

Round 4

No. 113 Nick Kwiatkoski (Chicago Bears)

Round 5

No. 153 Wendall Smallwood (Philadelphia Eagles)

No. 159 KJ Dillon (Houston Texans)

2015

Round 1

No. 7 Kevin White (Chicago Bears)

Round 4

No. 134 Mark Glowinski (Seattle Seahawks)

No. 158 Shaq Riddick (Arizona Cardinals)

Round 7

No. 238 Mario Alford (Cincinnati Bengals)

Although West Virginia has produced a lot of NFL talent, it has not equated in the Big 12 standings. From 2014-2018, the Mountaineers are fifth in average final conference standings at 4.6 and have not finished higher than third during that span, but never lower than seventh.

Average Big 12 final Big 12 Standings (2014-2018)

Oklahoma - 1.6

TCU – 3.2

Baylor – 4.4

Oklahoma State – 4.4

West Virginia - 4.6

Texas - 5.6

Kansas State – 5.6

Iowa State - 7

Texas Tech - 7.8

Kansas -9.8

