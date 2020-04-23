MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

West Virginia Second in the Big 12 in NFL Draft Picks Since 2015

Christopher Hall

Since the 2015 NFL Draft, Oklahoma leads the Big 12 Conference in draft picks with 26, while West Virginia sits second with 17 including two first-round picks. 

West Virginia’s draft picks in the last five drafts:

2019

Round 3

No. 100 Will Grier (Carolina Panthers)

No. 101 Yodny Cajuste (New England Patriots)

Round 4

No. 121 Trevon Wesco (New York Jets)

No. 122 Gary Jennings (Seattle Seahawks)

Round 6

No. 188 David Long (Tennessee Titans)

2018

Round 4

No. 119 Kyzir White (Los Angeles Chargers)

2017

Round 3

No. 99 Rasul Douglas (Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 4

No. 166 Shelton Gibson (Philadelphia Eagles)

2016

Round 1

No. 14 Karl Joseph (Oakland Raiders)

Round 3

No. 77 Daryl Worley (Carolina Panthers)

Round 4

No. 113 Nick Kwiatkoski (Chicago Bears)

Round 5

No. 153 Wendall Smallwood (Philadelphia Eagles)

No. 159 KJ Dillon (Houston Texans)

2015

Round 1

No. 7 Kevin White (Chicago Bears)

Round 4

No. 134 Mark Glowinski (Seattle Seahawks)

No. 158 Shaq Riddick (Arizona Cardinals)

Round 7

No. 238 Mario Alford (Cincinnati Bengals)

Although West Virginia has produced a lot of NFL talent, it has not equated in the Big 12 standings. From 2014-2018, the Mountaineers are fifth in average final conference standings at 4.6 and have not finished higher than third during that span, but never lower than seventh.

Average Big 12 final Big 12 Standings (2014-2018)

Oklahoma - 1.6

TCU – 3.2

Baylor – 4.4

Oklahoma State – 4.4

West Virginia - 4.6

Texas - 5.6

Kansas State – 5.6

Iowa State - 7

Texas Tech - 7.8

Kansas  -9.8

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OFFICIAL: Bruce Irvin Signs with Seahawks

On draft day, the former Mountaineer officially returns home

Schuyler Callihan

2021 Defensive End Includes WVU in Top Schools Citing Respect for Neal Brown

West Virginia officially in the mix for Maryland pass rusher

Jonathan Martin

OFFICIAL: Former WVU QB Will Grier Changes Jersey Number

The former star Mountaineer will don a new number

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

Poll Results: Does WVU's First National Title Come in Football or Basketball?

Mountaineer fans have spoken and we now have an answer

Schuyler Callihan

by

Thompson59

Kenny Robinson NFL Draft Projections

Where will the former Mountaineer safety end up? Our staff lays out our final predictions.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Makes Top List for 2021 Linebacker

The Mountaineers have made the cut for Florida linebacker

Jonathan Martin

WATCH: WVU Commit Andrew Wilson-Lamp Highlights

An inside look at what the Mountaineers are getting in wide receiver commit Andrew Wilson-Lamp

Schuyler Callihan

Kenny Robinson's Story Answers Some Questions, Raises New Ones

Former Mountaineer bears it all in letter to the Players' Tribune

Daniel Woods

Adams Named NWCA First-Team All-American

Sophomore completes one of the best seasons in school history

Daniel Woods

West Virginia's Opponent for the Big East-Big 12 Battle is Set

The West Virginia Mountaineers is set to take on old Big East rival

Christopher Hall