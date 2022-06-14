Skip to main content

What Alek Manoah is Doing is Special & It Needs to be Recognized

From a Mountaineer to a MLB Phenom, Alek Manoah has turned himself into one of the game's best hurlers.

Baseball may be the third-most-popular sport at WVU, but it has produced arguably the best professional athlete the University has seen in quite some time.

Alek Manoah dominated the Big 12 in his three years in Morgantown, specifically in his final season in 2019 where he posted a 9-4 record, an ERA of 2.08, and a strikeout to walk ratio of 144:27. That year, WVU hosted an NCAA Regional for the first time in program history and much of that was due to the outstanding pitching the Mountaineers received from Manoah, Nick Snyder, Jackson Wolf, and Kade Strowd. 

After a phenomenal junior season, Manoah was drafted 11th overall in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. He zipped through the minors, skipping both high A ball and AA. Manoah didn't pitch in 2020 due to the minor leagues not having a season during the pandemic but the organization felt like he was ready to make the leap to AAA. It was a brief stint in Buffalo as he only made three starts before getting called up to the big leagues. 

In his Major League debut, Manoah shined against the New York Yankees punching out seven batters while only allowing two walks and just two hits in six innings of work. Ever since, he's been tabbed as one of the best pitchers in the entire league. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So far this season Manoah has the 2nd-most wins (8) and has the third-best ERA among all pitchers (1.67). As of four days ago, the WVU product also has the third-best odds (+800) to win the American League Cy Young Award, behind only Shane McClanahan and Justin Verlander. That is elite company right there and there's a portion of the WVU fan base that isn't talking about this enough. 

Not only is Manoah the face of the Blue Jays rotation for years to come, but he's also quickly turning into one of the faces of Major League Baseball. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 9.34.17 AM
Big 12

MAILBAG: The New Big 12, Why No Softball + Recruits to Watch For

By Schuyler Callihan29 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 8.49.03 AM
Area 304+

Analyzing WVU's Chances for 2023 DL Justin Benton

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Jun 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rogers Centre.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Tosses One Hitter, Collects Win No. 8

By Christopher Hall9 hours ago
WVU football helmet
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU RB Commit Jordan Louie

By Schuyler Callihan12 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-12 at 9.39.34 PM
Recruiting

2023 RB Jordan Louie Commits to West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan12 hours ago
USATSI_17834514_168388579_lowres (2)
Basketball

Gabe Osabuohien Completes Workout with Cleveland Cavaliers

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 11.37.08 AM
Recruiting

WVU DE Target Chooses ACC School

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago