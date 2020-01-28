MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

What Does Jevon Carter's Future in Phoenix Hold?

Anthony G. Halkias

Jevon Carter is trucking through the mid-way point of his sophomore season in the NBA. At age 24, Carter has shown the potential of being a long-term role player in this league. From swiping the ball away from former MVP James Harden to knocking down shots on the other end, Carter has provided excitement around the Phoenix Suns organization.  

In a year where minutes have been restricted due to various point guards being either more experienced or simply more developed, Carter has still created an impressive sophomore campaign.  

No, his basic averages of 3.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg, and 1.4 apg, don't stand out.  However, Carter has recorded a steal in half of his 31 games played. In those 31 games, Carter has recorded three steals, three different times.   

The jury is still out on whether or not Carter will configure an offensive game, but several players of the past have proved that you can be a lockdown defender and hold a pivotal role in this league. Bruce Bowen, Tony Allen, Pat Beverely, Dennis Rodman, etc.  

The jury is in, however, on the fact that the NBA holds value around lock-down defenders, just look at Andre Roberson in Oklahoma City. When healthy, Roberson elevated that Thunder team to a championship level, when he got hurt, those title hopes plummeted down the drain.  

For the sake of seeing Carter thrive in the NBA, he needs out of Phoenix. A guy with such a unique brand of basketball will be overlooked on a losing team. It just isn't fathomable to tell Carter to go out and just play hard defense on a losing team. In an organization like the Suns, they aren't going to conform to the roles of the players they have around them. That is why the Suns are currently 19-27 and not really in the playoff picture.

However, if Carter was to be traded to the Milwaukee Bucks and told him to "lock-down" the opposing team's best guard, it's a fact that he will impact that player's performance in a negative manner.  

It's not really a knock on Carter, but his offensive game isn't exactly NBA material, yet. Yes, he can hit shots, but when it matters most, the game is a little bit fast for him on the offensive end. That's why Carter has molded his game on the defensive end. He knows that is the best part of his game.  

While Carter's future in Phoenix is still unclear, the second-year guard out of West Virginia will make an impact in this league, it's just going to take the right organization to see this hidden treasures worth.  

Please follow me on twitter @HALK_35 and interact with me

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Jevon is one of the top defenders for the Suns. He isn't asked to score when Booker and Oubre can do that for them. Jevon's role should be to come in and force turnovers and put pressure on the opposing PG. And on offense, just run the offense

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Mailbag: Taj Thweatt Interview

WVU hoops signee joins the show to answer questions from fans

Schuyler Callihan

by

Halk35

West Virginia in Hot Pursuit of 2020 Athlete

The Mountaineers are looking to fill the final spots in the 2020 class

Schuyler Callihan

by

ZA_Campbell

McKivitz Has Impressive Showing at Senior Bowl

Colton McKivitz participated in 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl

John Pentol

West Virginia Offers 2021 Miami Cornerback Commit

Can the Mountaineers flip this 2021 corner?

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

West Virginia Moves Up in AP Top 25

The Mountaineers continue their climb

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

WATCH: Jerry West Speaks on the Kobe Bryant Tragedy

An emotional Jerry West talks about the greatness of Kobe Bryant on and off the court

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

BREAKING: 2021 Wide Receiver Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers secure their 2nd commitment of the 2021 class

Jonathan Martin

by

John Pentol

West Virginia, Missouri Game Thread

Join the discussion with fellow Mountaineer fans while the Mountaineers take on the Tigers

Christopher Hall

by

Cmoyer113

Horned Frogs Big First Quarter Too Much for Mountaineers

West Virginia's losing streak extended to four games following a 73-60 loss to TCU Sunday night

Quinn Burkitt

by

John Pentol

Recruiting Notebook: West Virginia Has Successful Junior Day Weekend

Several key prospects were on hand for WVU's junior day

Schuyler Callihan