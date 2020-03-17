Why the Bears Let Their "Hidden Gem" Walk

The Las Vegas Raiders signed 26-year old, Nick Kwiatkoski on Monday on a deal worth roughly $21 million ($13.5 guaranteed) over three years.

In his four year career in Chicago, Kwiatkoski emerged as one of the Bears best young defensive players tallying 184 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits in 57 games played (22 starts).

This news comes as a bit of a shock as it was reported that the Bears were palpating the decision to keep the former Mountaineer. So, why exactly did Chicago turn a complete 180?

First, it was reported that the Bears were looking for someone to compete with current quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. It appears that decision played a pivotal role in missing out on Kwiatkoski.

Second, Chicago has no shortage at the linebacker position. It was known that the Bears would have to decide between the older and somewhat injury-prone, Danny Trevathan, or ride with Kwiatkoski - who thrived this year after Trevathan went down with an injury in week 11. Assuming that Chicago was putting all of their eggs into the Trubisky competition project, they decided to play it safe and sign the proven veteran and defensive captain, Trevathan. Trevathan's deal is a confusing one, but is currently listed as a 3-year deal worth around $21 million.

Finally, Kwiatkoski was a project, never a prospect when Chicago drafted him back in 2016. However, some of his teammates referred to Kwiatkoski as the team's "hidden gem". Along with that, Kwiatkoski earned praise from future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

At the end of the day, Chicago made a decision based purely on the fact that Trevathan still has more upside. He also turned out to be the same cost as Kwiatkoski, making this an easier decision than most would have assumed.

Still, several Bears fans were unhappy with the decision to let their "hidden gem" go. Writer for 12up.com, Scott Rogust, claimed that Chicago will soon regret the decision to let the incredibly reliable linebacker walk.

Kwiatkoski is listed as the 15th overall linebacker in the league, per pro football focus. He will man the middle in Vegas and has an incredible opportunity going forward. He will also be teaming up with his former West Virginia campaign mates, Karl Joseph and Daryl Worley.

