Will Grier Discusses Life as a Backup and Staying Ready

Heading into year three, he understands his role and is prepared for any opportunity

Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier is entering his third season in the NFL. He spent his first two years under two different veteran quarterbacks. In year one, he sat behind the face of the franchise and former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

Grier started two games late in the season for an injured Newton, combining for 28-52 passing for 228 yards and zero touchdowns to four interceptions.

Then, under first-year head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers moved on from Newton and brought in Teddy Bridgewater from New Orleans, who was becoming the Minnesota franchise QB until a torn ACL during the 2017 preseason derailed his career and became the backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans while also brining in XFL standout and former Temple star, P.J. Walker.

Grier never saw the field and was inactive for over half of last season, stating he was “frustrated” he never got to play in his first media appearance on the year.

“I wasn't frustrated at the decision or anything like that. I want to play every Sunday,” said Grier. “I felt ready last year. I felt like I could help my team, but there wasn't really an opportunity for me, which is fine. I just have to be ready to go this year."

The Panthers made another move at quarterback this offseason, sending Bridgewater to Denver after just one season and traded for Sam Darnold of the New York Jets. Darnold is the ‘the guy’ going into the season with optimism that he can finally showcase his talents after being in a Jets franchise that has struggled to piece together a playoff team since appearing in the 2010 AFC Championship.

However, the former Mountaineer signal caller says his focus is on “trying to get better” and understanding his role.

“You just got to be ready to play as a backup in this league – you just got to be ready to go, you don’t know when you’re going to get your opportunity – you just got to be ready,” said Grier. “My third year in that role coming up, which, you know, the first year is like ‘alright, I’m not used to it,’ now I feel like I don’t have that excuse anymore. I got to be ready to go. I understand the role. I understand what it's like to be a backup and just focusing on being ready if my team needs me.”

Grier spent his offseason on fundamentals, movement in the pocket, and throwing on the run.

“I honed in at the beginning, really on mechanics just throwing trying to be accurate,” said Grier. “As the offseason went on over the summer, I got more into pocket movement – worked with my dad. Did a lot of pocket movement, ball security stuff. I had him out there with boxing gloves on, punching me in the ball a little bit. It was a huge emphasis on taking care of the ball, find completions, know when to push the ball down the field, and know when to just take completions.”

P.J. Walker remains on the roster. Grier said the two are not necessarily competing but working on themselves.

“We’re practicing and trying to get better right now. I think both me and P.J. are different players - we’re both working on different things and kind of just competing against ourselves. We’re not really competing against each other as much as we are competing to get better at things we need to get better at individually.”

Grier noted there is definitely a sense of urgency to prove he can play at the NFL level, but it’s been there since day one.

“I feel like there was urgency last year and the year before. I feel like every year I have that urgency,” said Grier. “I just don’t want to force anything though. I don’t want to be too urgent. I have trust and I’m confident in my abilities, and I just want to go play ball. I don’t need to do anything extra. I just need to find competitions, take care of the ball and let our guys win as a team.”

The Panthers make their preseason debut on the road versus the Indianapolis Colts on August 15, at 1:00 PM and broadcasting on the NFL Network.

