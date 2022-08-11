Mike McCarthy: Will Grier Has 'Clearly' Taken a Step in Cowboys Offense

Former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier is entering his second season with the Dallas Cowboys after being cut by the Carolina Panthers last August.

With Dak Prescott on the roster, there's no shot for Grier to win the starting job but he can however, vie for the backup job. Winning that backup spot is crucial considering most NFL teams that have franchise quarterbacks only keep two QBs on the active roster. Grier is battling with Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci for that spot and is currently listed third on the team's freshly released depth chart.

Earlier this week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy complimented Grier's progress in the offense and feels like he's coming into his own.

"I think Will has made a step. Clearly. I think Will has done a really nice job with his reps. You can feel the command. I think coming in at the time he came in, the language barrier is always a challenge when you go into a new system like ours. I think it's clear that he's playing much quicker and he's making plays. I do think he has the type of playmaking ability to not only make plays in the pocket but out of the pocket."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.