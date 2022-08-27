Skip to main content

Will Grier Makes Final Statement for Cowboys' Backup Job

Grier ends the preseason on a high note.

A pair of former West Virginia quarterbacks met in the preseason finale in Dallas on Friday night. Geno Smith walked away from the game winning the starting job for the Seattle Seahawks, while Will Grier did everything he could to beat out Cooper Rush for the Cowboys' backup job.

Grier completed 12-of-22 passes on the night for 88 yards and two touchdowns. He also did a really nice job of making plays with his feet, picking up 26 yards on five carries.

"I thought Will did some really good things," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. "I thought he struggled early missing throws but as he settled in, he made some plays. Made some plays with his feet. It was just great to get him out there. He was having a really good camp. I thought he had some really good practices before the injury. He definitely gave us a lot to look at and a lot to evaluate."

According to several reports out of Dallas, Grier has had a really strong preseason and has outperformed Cooper Rush in just about every practice. However, a groin injury held Grier out of the team's first preseason game and limited his opportunities last week against the Chargers. Not getting a full workload in the preseason could hurt his chances of making the team.

It's unlikely that the Cowboys carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, so over the next couple of days the coaching staff will go back and forth on who they believe gives them the best chance to win if Dak Prescott were to go down with an injury.

