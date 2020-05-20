Hakeem Bailey's career in Morgantown began in 2017. In his three seasons with the Mountaineers, Bailey stood out as an elite cover corner.

The 6'0", 190-pound corner played in 35 games, (21 starts) totaling 135 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and 18 pass breakups.

Bailey progressed every single season. However, his senior campaign was his most exquisite - 58 tackles, an interception, and 10 pass deflections.

After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Bailey signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bailey was one of the best cover corners in the Big 12 during 2019, but the big question is - will he earn a spot on the reigning Super Bowl champions' roster?

At first glance, the Chiefs secondary has a lot of talent returning for the 2020 season. With a secondary compiled of Charvarius Ward, Bashaud Breeland, Rashad Fenton and Tyrann Mathieu, Bailey's likelihood of starting are next to impossible.

However, they do need help after those four big names. I believe that Bailey is in a primed position in Kansas City. He won't need to come in and be an immediate impact player, which allow him to have time to adjust to the learning curve in the NFL.

Bailey's coverage skills alone could make his value significant enough to turn heads in camp. He also has the talent, heart and hustle to potentially make it as a special teamer in Kansas City.

While every undrafted free agent will face an immeasurable challenge just to get through training camp, I like Bailey's odds. I do believe that Bailey will add some sort of value to the Chiefs in 2020.

What do you all think? Will Hakeem Bailey make the Chiefs' 53-man roster? Why or why not?

