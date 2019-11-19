Mountaineer
Maven
Mountaineers in the Pros: Week 11

Anthony G. Halkias

'Eer of the Week: Mark Glowinski

Mark Glowinski
Indianapolis Colts (NFL)
G | 6-4 | 310
Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Mark Glowinski started and played in every offensive snap for the Colts on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble which was muffed by quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Glowinski has consistently been a top offensive lineman for the Colts this season.

Next game: 11/21 @ Houston

'Eers who played or were active:

Nick Kwiatkoski
Chicago Bears (NFL)
LB | 6-2 | 243
Bethel Park, Pa.

Nick Kwiatkoski recorded 4 tackles on Sunday night in the Bears 17-7 loss to the Rams.  

Next game: 11/24 vs Giants

Daryl Worley
Oakland Raiders (NFL)
CB | 6-1 | 215
Philadelphia, Pa.

Daryl Worley recorded 2 tackles in the Raiders 17-10 victory over the Bengals on Sunday.  Worley also broke up 2 key pass plays that helped the Raiders win.  

Next game: 11/24 @ Jets

Tavon Austin Dallas Cowboys (NFL) WR | 5-8 | 179 Baltimore, Md.

Tavon Austin returned 2 kicks for just 2 yards.  Austin was also targeted once but did not record any receiving yards.   

Next game: 11/24 @ New England

Kyzir White Los Angeles Chargers (NFL) LB | 6-2 | 218 Macungie, Pa.

Kyzir White finished Monday night off with one tackle.  

Next game: Bye Week

Trevon Wesco

New York Jets (NFL)
TE | 6-3 | 267
Martinsburg, W.Va.

Trevon Wesco did not record any offensive stats, but he did recover a fumble.  

Next game: 11/24 vs Oakland

Quinton Spain
Buffalo Bills (NFL)
G | 6-4 | 330
Petersburg, Va.

Quinton Spain started and played every offensive snap against the Dolphins on Sunday.  Spain has slowly developed himself into one of the Bills finest offensive linemen.

Next game: 11/24 vs Denver

Will Grier
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
QB | 6-1 | 220
Charlotte, N.C.

Will Grier was active, but did not see any action in week eleven.  The starting quarterback, Kyle Allen, struggled to say the least.  Allen finished with a passer rating of 47.5 and threw 4 interceptions.  The Panthers were routed at home by the Falcons, 29-3.  Will Grier watch has officially begun.

Next game: 11/24 @ New Orleans

Bruce Irvin
Carolina Panthers (NFL)
LB/DE | 6-3 | 250
Atlanta, Ga.

Bruce Irvin recorded 3 tackles in the Panthers 29-3 loss to the Falcons.  Irvin also found a way to get 3 QB hits on Sunday.  

Next game: 11/24 @ New Orleans

Najee Goode
Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)
LB | 6-0 | 244
Cleveland, Ohio

Najee Goode recorded 5 tackles in the Colts 33-13 loss to Jacksonville.  

Next game: 11/24 @ Titans

Rasul Douglas
Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)
CB | 6-2 | 209
East Orange, N.J.

Rasul Douglas did not record any stats in the Eagles 7 point loss to the Patriots.  He played 18 defensive plays and 19 special teams plays.  

Next game: 11/24 vs Seahawks

Wendell Smallwood
Washington Redskins (NFL)
RB | 5-10 | 208
Wilmington, Del.

Wendell Smallwood was targeted 3 times on Sunday, he caught 1 pass for 11 yards.  Smallwood also recovered 2 fumbles for the Redskins.  

Next game: 11/24 vs Lions

'Eers that did not play:

Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks (NFL)
QB | 6-3 | 221
Miramar, Fla.

Bye Week

Next game: 11/24 @ Eagles

David Long
Tennessee Titans (NFL)
LB | 5-11 | 225
Cincinnati, Ohio

Bye Week

Next game: 11/24 vs Jacksonville

Adam Pankey
Green Bay Packers (NFL)
OL | 6-5 | 313
Hamilton, Ohio

Adam Pankey was assigned to the active roster for the game but did not see any action. He was moved up following the injury of teammate Lane Taylor.

Next game: 11/24 @ 49ers

Gary Jennings
Miami Dolphins (NFL)
WR | 6-1 | 216
Stafford, Va.

Gary Jennings was signed by the Miami Dolphins.

Next game: 11/24 @ Browns

Yodny Cajuste

New England Patriots (NFL)
OL | 6-5 | 310
Miami, Fla.

Yodny Cajuste is still recovering from a quadricep injury. We still don't know when he will return to the football field.

Next game: Injury List

David Sills V
New York Giants (NFL)
WR | 6-3 | 211
Wilmington, Del.

David Sills was assigned to the Giants' practice squad on Sept. 2.

Next game: Practice squad

Shelton Gibson
Cleveland Browns (NFL)
WR | 5-11 | 191
Cleveland, Ohio

Shelton Gibson was signed to the Browns practice squad on Sept. 2.

Next game: Practice squad

Karl Joseph

Oakland Raiders (NFL)

S | 5-10 | 200

Orlando, Fla.

Karl Joseph was moved to the injured reserve.

Next game: IR

Follow me on twitter @HALK_35 for all updates on the Mountaineers in the Pros

