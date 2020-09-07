SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Wendell Smallwood & Shelton Gibson Sign Practice Squad Deals

Schuyler Callihan

Roster moves continue in the NFL and over the last several days we have seen numerous former Mountaineers be cut, waived, released, signed, and every other type of transaction you can think of.

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed RB Wendell Smallwood to the practice squad and WR Shelton Gibson signed with the Washington Football Team's practice squad.

Both Smallwood and Gibson were teammates at West Virginia from 2014-15 and reunited with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL. Despite neither having much significant playing time with the Eagles, they were members of the team that won the Super Bowl in 2018.

Since parting with the Eagles, Smallwood latched on with Washington for a season, prior to joining Pittsburgh. The most carries he has received in a single season is 87 and with a crowded backfield in Pittsburgh, don't expect Smallwood to be activated unless injuries occur.

For Gibson, he has spent the last year or so repeatedly being signed and released by the Eagles and he too did not have much significance in the Philadelphia offense. He also had a brief stint on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad.

Although it's unlikely for either Gibson or Smallwood to be activated during the season, it at least gives them an opportunity to prove they are worth a spot down the line.

