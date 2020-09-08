Where Former Mountaineers Sit on NFL Depth Charts

College football is just days away from kicking off for many teams around the country and this Sunday, many former Mountaineers will be getting their 2020 season underway in the NFL. We have compiled a list of former Mountaineers that are on active rosters and where they are sit on their respective team's depth chart.

* signifies team has not released a depth chart publicly

QB Will Grier (Panthers)

Backup: Grier had a really strong training camp with the Panthers and although the team is reluctant to name him or P.J. Walker as QB2, he seems to have come a long way from his small sample size as a rookie.

*QB Geno Smith (Seahawks)

2nd string behind Russell Wilson: Geno put together some really strong performances in Seahawks training camp and has kind of cemented himself as a career NFL backup.

TE Trevon Wesco (Jets)

3rd behind Chris Herndon, Ryan Griffin: Although he is listed third on the depth chart, Wesco will get a fair amount of looks on offense, even at fullback. Head coach Adam Gase likes where he's at in his development.

*RG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)

2nd string: Have to admit, I'm a little surprised Pankey has hung around the league this long. He hasn't been able to really crack the two-deep at any point in his career, but teams keep giving him opportunities. Have to love seeing him staying at it.

*LG Quinton Spain (Bills)

Starter: He's Mr. Undrafted and he'll let you know it. For going undrafted, Spain has put together a very respectable career in the NFL. Last season, he did extremely well in pass protection and did not allow a single sack all year.

RG Mark Glowinski (Colts)

Starter: "Glow" continues to be a fixture in the Colts' starting offensive line and it's no surprise that he's had so much success in the league. You could see the potential in him during his time at WVU and although he has done well thus far, I think his best football is still ahead of him.

RT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots)

2nd string behind Jermaine Eluemunor: Cajuste has dealt with injuries really since he came to Morgantown and it has continued since he entered the NFL last year. He has all the tools to be a solid NFL offensive tackle - he just needs to stay healthy.

*RG Colton McKivitz (49ers)

2nd string behind Mike McGlinchey: McKivitz has seen a lot of playing time at right guard since he joined the 49ers and appears that's where they believe his future is at. He won't play that much in 2020, but down the road he could turn into a starter.

*SAM Bruce Irvin (Seahawks)

Starter: After one year in Carolina and bouncing around a couple of teams the past few years, Irvin goes back to where his NFL career started in Seattle. He'll slide right into a starting spot and could be on the brink of his best season since leaving the Seahawks.

ILB David Long (Titans) -

2nd string behind Jayon Brown: "Mr. TFL" played big down the stretch for the Titans last year and showed that he is ready to play and play in a significant role. He is not listed as a starter, but he will get a good amount of reps on a weekly basis.

*WILL Kyzir White (Chargers)

Starter: It was only a matter of time before Kyzir White won a starting job and it appears that'll be the case when they kick things off this upcoming week.

CB Rasul Douglas (Panthers)

Backup to Troy Pride Jr.: Things grew stale in Philadelphia for Douglas, so getting a change of scenery was probably the best thing for him. With the lack of depth the Panthers have at corner, he could play a big role on the Carolina defense right out of the gate.

*DB Daryl Worley (Cowboys)

2nd string FS behind Xavier Woods, 3rd string CB behind Trevon Diggs/Anthony Brown: There's been some rumors floating around that Daryl Worley will play some safety with Dallas in addition to playing corner. The Cowboys need some help in the secondary, so moving him around is definitely an option.

SS Karl Joseph (Browns)

Starter: For the first time since entering the NFL, Karl Joseph will not be in the silver and black of the Raiders. The Browns are giving him a one year "prove it" deal to see how healthy he is and whether or not he is worth investing into long-term.

