Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WVU Stars Bria Holmes, Kysre Gondrezick Meet in WNBA Clash

A pair of former Mountaineers battle in the WNBA.
Author:
Publish date:

The Los Angeles Sparks handed the Indiana Fever their ninth loss of the season on Thursday night as they came out on top 98-63.

Former Mountaineer stars Kysre Gondrezick (Fever) and Bria Holmes (Sparks) played against each other for the first time in their professional careers. Gondrezick only saw five minutes of action and went 0/1 from the field and picked up three fouls. However, Holmes had a very productive night off the bench finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes of playing time. Holmes shot 6/9 from the field, including 2/3 from three-point range.

Gondrezick and the Fever will be back in action next Wednesday against the Seattle Sky while Holmes and the Sparks will host the Sky on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ABC.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-06-04 at 11.17.45 AM
Mountaineers in the Pros

WVU Stars Bria Holmes, Kysre Gondrezick Meet in WNBA Clash

Neal Brown
Area 304+

Two Favorites Emerge in WVU's QB Search for 2022 Class

Rasheed Marshall
Football

Countdown to Kickoff: Marshall and Garvin's Record-Setting 93-Yard TD Pass

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins smiles while talking to an official during the second half against the Boston University Terriers at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Initial Thoughts on WVU's Non-Conference Schedule

USATSI_15672017_168388579_lowres
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Released

Screen Shot 2021-05-20 at 12.02.56 AM
Area 304+

A Look at Which Top Recruits are Visiting WVU This Week

USATSI_16196335_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Alek Manoah Roughed Up in 2nd MLB Outing

Nap's Corner
noncategorized

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 31: