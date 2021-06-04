WVU Stars Bria Holmes, Kysre Gondrezick Meet in WNBA Clash

The Los Angeles Sparks handed the Indiana Fever their ninth loss of the season on Thursday night as they came out on top 98-63.

Former Mountaineer stars Kysre Gondrezick (Fever) and Bria Holmes (Sparks) played against each other for the first time in their professional careers. Gondrezick only saw five minutes of action and went 0/1 from the field and picked up three fouls. However, Holmes had a very productive night off the bench finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes of playing time. Holmes shot 6/9 from the field, including 2/3 from three-point range.

Gondrezick and the Fever will be back in action next Wednesday against the Seattle Sky while Holmes and the Sparks will host the Sky on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ABC.

