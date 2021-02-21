Mountaineers Shoot 10-Under-Par in Round 2 of Seminole Intercollegiate

The West Virginia University golf team shot the eighth-best round in school history with a 10-under-par day in the second round of the Seminole Intercollegiate in Tallahassee, Florida.

WVU’s 10-under-par score for round two was three shots shy of the school record, and it was the second-lowest score of the day behind No. 1 Oklahoma’s 12-under round. The Mountaineers jumped seven spots in the team standings and are now in seventh place at 2-over-par after 36 holes. WVU is three shots behind USF for sixth place.

“I’m proud of the guys and happy for them,” coach Sean Covich said. “They are the ones who have put in the hard work. They are the ones who want to get better, and I’m excited about this squad.”

Senior Mark Goetz led the way for West Virginia with six birdies on the afternoon. The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native shot 5-under-par in round two and is tied for sixth place entering the third round at 5-under-par.

Junior Kurtis Grant recorded seven birdies in round two to move to 1-under-par and is tied for 17th place. The Herndon, Virginia, native was 3-under-par on Saturday.

Senior Logan Perkins also shot 3-under-par on Saturday with a bogey-free round and three birdies. The native of Locust Grove, Georgia, stands at 3-over-par entering Sunday’s final round.

Sophomore Trent Tipton (Orient, Ohio) and freshman Jackson Davenport (Austin, Texas) shot rounds of 1-over-par on Saturday and are tied at 6-over-par after 36 holes. Both Mountaineers recorded four birdies on the day.

“Today should show what they are capable of doing,” Covich said. “But like we said after a poor performance on Friday, either way, good or bad, we must show up ready to play. We are looking forward to another opportunity tomorrow.”

The third and final round of the Seminole Intercollegiate gets underway at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly